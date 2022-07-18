Tamil Nadu student death: Private schools call for one-day shutdown condemning Kallakurichi violence

Private schools in Tamil Nadu have called for a shutdown of their institutions Monday condemning the violence at a residential school in Kallakurichi district the previous day following the death of a 17-year-old girl student last week.

Despite a warning from the Directorate of Matriculation Schools that strict action would be initiated against schools declaring holiday without prior intimation, KR Nandakumar, secretary of Tamil Nadu Matriculation and CBSE Schools Association, informed on Sunday that all private nursery, matriculation and CBSE schools would remain closed for a day (Monday) as a sign of protest against the violence at the school in Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem.

Nandakumar told indianexpress.com that the schools are ready to face the consequences if the government attempts to initiate any action against them.

“We need protection. This is not the first incident and we cannot remain silent. No government order (G.O) has been issued to stop the private institutions from shutting their premises, the government cannot interfere in this. The teachers and other staff who will have some work at the school will wear black badges today (Monday), they will meet their concerned district collectors and submit a petition seeking security for them. We urge the government to slap Goondas Act against those who are involved in the violence against private institutions. A few representatives from our organisation are set to meet the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi today. We hope that he will provide us with a favourable decision,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu Private Matriculation Schools Association in their statement said it the guilty (in the student’s death) must be punished but they believe violence is not a solution for that. They said the future of 5,000 students who are studying in the school in Kallakurichi has become bleak. As per reports, all the certificates and other documents present in the school were burnt and torn to pieces by the protestors. “The safety of teachers and staff, the belongings of students in private institutions has become a question mark,” it noted.

Tamil Nadu: Protest over Class 12 girl student’s death near Chinna Salem turns violent Read here: https://t.co/pkbXtAOY7z pic.twitter.com/GOmQK0Pg2E — Express Chennai (@ie_chennai) July 17, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Several people, including senior police officers, were injured in the violence at the school Sunday. Later in the day, the school principal and two school officials were arrested and the government transferred the suicide case to the CB-CID.

The protesters set on fire at least 15 buses, including three police buses. Following the violence, Kallakurichi Collector P N Sridhar issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 until July 31 in Kallakurichi taluk and several places in Chinnasalem.