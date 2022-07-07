Tamil Nadu student kills himself; suicide note blames NEET

An 18-year-old student in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district ended his life on Wednesday, allegedly after he found the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) too hard and difficult to score marks in.

According to the police, the boy, G Murali Krishna, completed Class 12 in 2021 and had been preparing for NEET since failing in his previous attempt. He was found dead in his room by his parents, Gopi and Mohanasundari, who broke open its door as he had not come out after a long time. He had just had lunch with his parents at their home in Arasanatti village near Hosur.

The teenager was then rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. A suicide note purportedly written by Murali said he had tried his best but felt he would not be able to score enough marks to get into medical school, according to the police.

“Please forgive me for taking this decision, ma. I will miss you very much,” the note read.

The Hosur Sipcot police registered a case and sent Murali’s body for a postmortem.