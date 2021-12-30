Tamil Nadu: Stray bullet from firing range injures 11-year-old boy

An 11-year-old boy from Narthamalai in Pudukkotai was grievously injured Thursday after a stray bullet from a firing range situated at least 2 km away at Pasumalaipatti hamlet hit him on the head. According to reports, personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were undergoing training at the firing range.

According to the police, the boy, identified as Pugazhendhi, had visited his grandparents’ residence and was playing outside the house when the bullet hit him. He was rushed to Pudukkotai Government Medical College and Hospital and later taken to Thanjavur Medical College and Hospital.

The relatives of the injured boy and other villagers blocked the road at Narthamalai demanding immediate action. They claimed that many people in the past have been affected due to the firing range. Later, the police and other authorities spoke to them and assured them that necessary steps would be taken.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Keeranur DSP Sivasubramanian said the firing range had been operating for over 40 years. “We are investigating the incident. The villagers have now dispersed and we told them that if their claims are true, we will initiate necessary action. The district collector has issued orders to temporarily close the firing range.”