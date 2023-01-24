Tamil Nadu state bus falls into canal in Cuddalore, 86 injured

As many as 86 passengers, mostly women and children, were injured after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus fell into a canal near Virudhachalam in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district on Monday. The vehicle, a ladies’ special bus, was on its way to Seppakkumal village from Vriddachalam. The injured were admitted to Vriddachalam General Hospital. All are said to be in stable condition.

Vriddachalam Inspector Murugesan said the accident could have been caused as the bus was ferrying more people than its capacity. “Nearly 100 passengers were traveling in the bus. The driver was trying to negotiate an approaching vehicle when he lost control of the bus, which fell into a 15-feet deep canal.”

The inspector confirmed there were no fatalities.

“All the injured passengers were rushed to Vridhachalam General Hospital. Most of them have been discharged,” he added.

The driver of the bus too suffered a head injury.

The inspector said a case has been registered, and no arrests have been made so far.