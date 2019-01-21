Tamil Nadu: Stalin, VCK question puja session at deputy CM office

Opposition chief and DMK chief M K Stalin reminded Panneerselvam that his office in the secretariat is a public space. (File)

A puja reportedly held at the office of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at Fort St George, the state secretariat, has kicked up a controversy, with the opposition DMK and VCK questioning the use of a public office for a religious ritual.

Opposition chief and DMK chief M K Stalin reminded Panneerselvam that his office in the secretariat is a public space. “It is not a private place. By conducting puja at your office, you have violated your own constitutional oath. this is not acceptable,” Stalin said.

Thol Thirumavalavan, who heads the VCK party which works for Dalit and oppressed sections of society in Tamil Nadu, said the puja held by Panneerselvam was against the rules. “Both Panneerselvam and Chief Minister (Edappadi K Palaniswami) should explain on what grounds they had organised the puja at a public office,” he said.

A source close to the deputy CM confirmed the puja was held. “…A portion of his office and the conference room were recently renovated, the puja was held in that regard,” the source said.

However, state fisheries minister D Jayakumar denied that the puja had occured and asked for evidence of the same. “Is there a photo of the puja session? These are all controversies on baseless information,” he said.