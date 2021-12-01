Tamil Nadu: Stalin launches small bus services connecting metro stations

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday flagged off 12 small busses for providing feeder services for four metro rail stations in Chennai.

Twelve busses will ply from Alandur, Airport, Tiruvottiyur, Koyambedu metro stations and will run 148 trips per day. Two buses will be operated from Alandur metro station to reach Madipakkam bus stand (28 trips) and Porur (28 trips). Two busses will run from Airport to Kundrathur (20 trips).

From the Tiruvottiyur bus stand, two busses will be operated to reach Manali (24 trips). From the Koyambedu bus stand, two busses will run till Maduravoyal Erikarai and two busses till Nolambur Sakthi Nagar with 24 trips each.

In a release, it has been mentioned this is a step towards the multi-model integration in the state. An initiative would be taken to extend these services to other metro stations in the city as well.