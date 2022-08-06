Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin asks EAM Jaishankar to help expedite repatriation of fishermen stranded in Oman

August 6, 2022 7:46:37 am
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to expedite the repatriation of the fishermen stranded in Oman’s capital Muscat.
ஓமன் நாட்டிலுள்ள மஸ்கட்டில் சிக்கித் தவிக்கும் கன்னியாகுமரி மாவட்டத்தைச் சேர்ந்த 8 மீனவர்களை மீட்க தூதரக அளவிலான நடவடிக்கைகளை விரைவுபடுத்திடக்கோரி மாண்புமிகு ஒன்றிய வெளியுறவுத்துறை அமைச்சர் @DrSJaishankar அவர்களுக்கு மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர் @mkstalin அவர்கள் கடிதம் எழுதியுள்ளார். pic.twitter.com/5YSfUiS8IW
— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) August 5, 2022
In a letter addressed to the Union Minister, the Chief Minister said eight fishermen from Kanyakumari district were stranded in Muscat, Oman, due to the expiry of their visas and non-payment of salary by the Oman national under whom they were working.
Subscriber Only Stories
“They had travelled to Oman on March 13. Their names and passport numbers are attached (to the letter). I request you to urgently take up the issue through appropriate diplomatic channels to expedite their repatriation and also offer all consular support,” Stalin said in the letter.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang, Silver for Anshu, Deepak and Sakshi also into Wrestling finals
Govt does not see media as being fourth estate in our democracyPremium
India-Pak relationship, and ground realities to live with
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Tamil Nadu: Idol Wing sleuths pose as buyers, seize antique royal clan lady’s idol, 4 persons arrested
Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary
Chennai court convicts 4 for money laundering
Sakshi’s golden comeback
Madras High Court Judge recuses from hearing OPS case
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: Parliamentarians to vote today, numbers stacked in NDA’s candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar’s favour
Man held with 15 boxes of illegal liquor
Explained Books: The complex India-Pak relationship, and ground realities to live with
Charged for fraud, BJP leader Pravin Darekar now Mumbai district central co-op bank president
Maliyekkal Mariyumma, the first Muslim woman in North Kerala to get English education, dies at 95
RBI flags global degrowth hit on trade, EMs