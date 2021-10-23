Watch: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin boards bus in Chennai for surprise inspection

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday boarded a government bus headed towards Kannaki Nagar in Chennai for a surprise inspection. The Chief Minister interacted with passengers, and heard their grievances and feedback about the city’s local buses.

Stalin specifically asked female passengers how they felt about the free bus travel plan for women, implemented in Tamil Nadu earlier this year. He also inquired about whether additional facilities were required onboard the buses.

Free bus passes for women in city buses were amongst the many poll promises included in the DMK’s 400-page manifesto ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections this year. The party also proposed increased maternity leave for women employees in the government sector from six months to one year, Rs 24,000 as maternity assistance, and special cybercrime police stations to probe crimes against women.

In June, the DMK government announced that it was introducing free bus travel passes for differently-abled persons and transgender women in urban areas.