Tamil Nadu: Over 16,000 special buses to be operated for Deepavali to facilitate travellers

Tamil Nadu’s transport department is set to operate special bus services across the state to cater to the travellers in view of the Deepavali festival on October 24.

Tamil Nadu Transport Minister SS Sivasankar Monday said the state will be operating 16,888 special buses from October 21 to 23.

A total of 6,300 regular buses alongside 4,218 special buses would be operated from Chennai to other parts of the state and 6,370 special buses would be operated between various destinations for three days, said a release.

Similarly, the state transport department has made arrangements to operate 13,152 buses for the people to return to Chennai and other places from October 24 to 26.

The regular and special buses would be operated from five termini, including Madhavaram, KK Nagar, Poonamalle, Tambaram (bus stand and railway station) and Koyambedu, to reach other cities from October 21 to 23.

The buses to Ponneri, Gummudipoondi, Uthukottai and Tirupathi via Red Hills would be operated from Madhavaram. The buses to Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram via East Coast Road would be operated from KK Nagar. The buses to Kumbakonam, Thanjavur via Tindivanam would be operated from Tambaram bus stand. The buses to Tiruvannamalai, Gingee, Panrutti,Neyveli, Vadaloor, Chidambaram, Cuddalore and Kaatumannarkoil via Tindivanam would commence from Tambaram railway station. The buses to Vellore, Arni, Arcot, Tiruppatur, Kancheepuram, Hosur and Tirupati via Tiruttani would start from Poonamalle.

From Koyambedu bus stand, the passengers can reach Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Tiruchirapalli, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Karaikudi, Pudukkotai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Ooty, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Coimbatore and Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Since the buses would be plying through the Outer Ring Road connecting Vandalur, the public travelling in car and other vehicles have been informed to avoid that route and take Thiruporur – Chengalpattu or Sriperumbudur – Chengalpattu to reach their destination.

Besides online booking, the travellers can pre-book their tickets at 11 counters set up at Koyambedu and Tambaram MEPZ. The passengers can download the official App of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) or check their website http://www.tnstc.in for more information.

To know additional details or intimate any grievances to the department, the passengers can dial the control room at 94450-14450/94450-14436. To raise complaints against overpricing in any Omni buses, the travellers can dial the toll-free number 1800 425 6151 or 044-24749002, 044- 26280445, 044-26281611.

Advertisement

A dedicated round-the-clock control room will function at Koyambedu and steps have been initiated to put up 20 ‘May I help you’ desks at required areas to help the commuters.

The corporation has directed the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to operate link buses from Koyambedu to four other bus termini.