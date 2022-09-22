Tamil Nadu: Special buses announced ahead of Ayudha Pooja

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has announced that special buses will be operated to cater to the travellers ahead of Ayudha Pooja .

Tamil Nadu Transport Minister SS Sivashankar said around 2,050 special buses will be operated from Chennai apart from the existing 2,100 buses on September 30 and October 1.

A total of 1,650 buses will be operated to reach other places from other cities.

The buses would operate from three termini, including Tambaram Mepz, Poonamalle and Koyambedu.

The buses to Tiruvannamalai via Tindivanam will be operated from MEPZ bus terminus. The buses plying to Polur, Vandavasi and Gingee will also commence from that area. The other buses reaching Panruti, Tirunelveli, Chidambaram, Vadalur, Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram via Tindivanam will also begin from Mepz.

Poonamalle terminus will be used to operate buses to Vellore, Arni, Arcot, Tirupattur,Kancheepuram, Hosur, Tiruttani and Tirupati.

Apart from the cities mentioned above, the buses to rest of the places, including Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Sengottai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Kanniyakumari, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Guryvayur among others will also be operated .