Tamil Nadu: Son kills former deputy collector for refusing him money to buy alcohol

A 32-year-old in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district allegedly killed his father by repeatedly hitting him with an iron rod after the man refused to give him money to buy alcohol. The deceased, identified as Subramanian (60), was a former deputy collector of the district.

Subramanian was staying with his son Karthik at Meenakshi Nagar in Anaikuppam. His wife had passed away a few years ago.

Karthik, an engineering graduate, is unemployed, police said. He is an alcoholic and has previously too gotten into arguments with his father after seeking money to buy drinks, they said. On Monday morning, they argued over this again and when Subramanian refused to give him money, Karthik allegedly attacked his father using an iron rod, leaving him unconscious.

The youth then reportedly called a private ambulance agency seeking a freezer box. On reaching the house, the ambulance driver saw the injuries on the body and alerted local police. “One of the neighbours had asked questions after hearing some noise from the house, but Karthik didn’t give him a proper response,” a police official said.

Soon, cops arrived and questioned Karthik who confessed to having attacked his father. He has been arrested.

Subramanian’s body has been sent for post-mortem. His two other sons reside in Bengaluru and Chennai, while his daughter is settled in London.