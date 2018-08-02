Tamil Nadu: Six killed as car rams into autorickshaw

The autorickshaw, which was parked at the time of the accident, crashed into a nearby flower shop after being hit,” a police officer said. (Photo for representation) The autorickshaw, which was parked at the time of the accident, crashed into a nearby flower shop after being hit,” a police officer said. (Photo for representation)

Six people were killed and four others injured when a car rammed into an autorickshaw in Sundarapuram near Coimbatore on Wednesday, the police said.

According to the police, the car, owned by an education group in Coimbatore, was overspeeding. “The incident happened around 9.30am on Wednesday. The car was going to Coimbatore from Pollachi when the driver lost control and hit an autorickshaw. The car also hit two people standing by the road. The autorickshaw, which was parked at the time of the accident, crashed into a nearby flower shop after being hit,” a police officer said.

Six people, including two women, were killed as they were trapped under the two vehicles.

Coimbatore city Police Commissioner K Periaiah said they have arrested the car driver. “We are waiting for his blood sample results to find out if he was drunk,” he said.

