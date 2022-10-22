scorecardresearch
Tamil Nadu: Pregnant woman, her mother die in ambulance accident; CM announces Rs 2 lakh compensation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the family and free treatment to the injured at the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Nivedha Kumaresan, 20, and her mother Vijayalakshmi.

A 20-year-old pregnant woman and her mother died after an ambulance they were traveling in met with an accident in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district on Friday. The deceased were identified as Nivedha Kumaresan and her mother Vijayalakshmi.

According to a release by the Tamil Nadu government, Nivedha, who was due for delivery, was traveling in the ambulance with her mother and other family members. While Nivedha and her mother succumbed to injuries, three others are being treated at the Sivaganga Government Medical College and Hospital.

