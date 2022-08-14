scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Tamil Nadu: Four more sites added to Ramsar list

The new Indian wetlands of international importance in Tamil Nadu are -- Chitrangudi Bird Sanctuary, Suchindram Theroor Wetland Complex, Vaduvur Bird Sanctuary and Kanjirankulam Bird Sanctuary.

By: PTI | New Delhi/chennai |
Updated: August 14, 2022 7:41:56 am
Chennai news, TN bird sanctuary, ramsar site, TN wetlandsTamil Nadu has the maximum number of Ramsar sites (14), followed by Uttar Pradesh (10). (Source: Twitter/Supriya Sahu IAS)

Four sites in Tamil Nadu have been added to the Ramsar list, taking the state’s total number to 14.

The Union Environment Ministry on Saturday added 11 Indian sites to the Ramsar list, taking the number of wetlands of international importance in the country to 75 in the 75th year of Independence.

The new Indian wetlands of international importance in Tamil Nadu are — Chitrangudi Bird Sanctuary, Suchindram Theroor Wetland Complex, Vaduvur Bird Sanctuary and Kanjirankulam Bird Sanctuary. Tamil Nadu has the maximum number of Ramsar sites (14), followed by Uttar Pradesh (10).

The Ramsar list aims at “developing and maintaining an international network of wetlands which are important for the conservation of global biological diversity and for sustaining human life through the maintenance of their ecosystem components, processes and benefits”.

Read also |Six more Tamil Nadu wetlands declared as Ramsar sites; state’s tally now 10

The other sites include, three in Odisha, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one each in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Tampara Lake, Hirakud Reservoir and Ansupa Lake in Odisha; Hygam Wetland Conservation Reserve and Shallbugh Wetland Conservation Reserve in Jammu and Kashmir; Thane Creek in Maharashtra and Yashwant Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 26 sites were added to the Ramsar list from 1982 to 2013. Since 2014, 49 sites have bagged the coveted tag. Twenty-eight Indian sites have been declared wetlands of international importance this year itself.

“The designation of these sites would help in conservation and management of wetlands and wise use of their resources,” the environment ministry said in a statement.

The 75 Ramsar sites in the country cover an area of 13,26,677 hectares.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Express Sunday Story: The Bihar HandshakePremium
Express Sunday Story: The Bihar Handshake
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJPPremium
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...Premium
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...
Advertisement

India is one of the contracting parties to the Ramsar Convention, signed in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971. New Delhi signed it on February 1, 1982.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 07:25:21 am

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rushdie told German magazine his life is now 'relatively normal'

3

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

4

Chandigarh University, NID Foundation create world record for ‘largest human image of waving national flag’

5

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rushdie told German magazine his life is now ‘relatively normal’

Featured Stories

Bhai, are you listening?
Bhai, are you listening?
25 yrs of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
25 yrs of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Rushdie’s attacker
Hadi Matar

Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Rushdie’s attacker

'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
China’s ambassador to India

'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'

Final joints in place in world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab

Final joints in place in world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab

Three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader

Three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader

Premium
Open to self-regulatory body; want to see diversity, start-ups: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
On 'Big Tech'

Open to self-regulatory body; want to see diversity, start-ups: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Let’s cry after mixed doubles match: How Sharath Kamal comforted Sreeja after loss
Commonwealth Games

Let’s cry after mixed doubles match: How Sharath Kamal comforted Sreeja after loss

Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

Red Fort to reopen after Independence Day with a new addition — its own restaurant

Red Fort to reopen after Independence Day with a new addition — its own restaurant

How Old Delhi sweet shops played a role in country’s freedom struggle

How Old Delhi sweet shops played a role in country’s freedom struggle

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement