Tamil Nadu signs MoUs worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore, expected to generate 75,000 jobs

The Tamil Nadu government signed 60 memorandums of understanding (MoU) worth a cumulative investment of Rs 1,25,244 crore and an employment potential of 74,898 jobs at the ‘Investment Concave 2022’ in Chennai on Monday.

A release by the state’s industries department said that the government was taking all steps to realise chief minister’s MK Stalin’s vision of making Tamil Nadu a ‘one trillion dollar economy’ by the 2030-31 financial year.

During the event, CM Stalin said that the state should aspire to become the best investment destination in South Asia. He added that ‘made in Tamil Nadu’ products should reach each and every corner of the world and the investment should be made across the districts for inclusive growth. He noted that ever since the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) formed government in Tamil Nadu in 2021, 192 MoUs worth Rs 2.20 lakh crore were signed.

Stalin laid the foundation for 21 projects, with an investment commitment of Rs 22,252 crore, that are expected to generate 17,654 jobs. He launched the Tamil Nadu Life Science Policy 2022 as well as the Tamil Research Development Policy 2022.

Stalin also launched the ‘Tecexperience’ programme to increase user adoption of digital technology in the state. A dedicated website (tntecxperience.com) was launched as well.

A total of 11 fintech MoUs were signed with companies and two firms — PrimeInvestor and DigiMoney — were provided incentives under the fintech policy.

The chief minister also inaugurated 12 projects with an investment of Rs 1,497 crore, employing 7,050 persons. These projects by companies like Tech Mahindra, Avigna Industrial Park, Gainup Industries, Steel Shoppe, BSA Corporation Ltd are set to come up in 22 districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Chengalpet, Sivaganga, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Madurai, according to the release.