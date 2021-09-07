Tamil Nadu tables Bill making it mandatory for shops to provide seating facilities for employees

In a step that would benefit thousands of salespersons working in textile, jewellery and other commercial establishments across the state, the Tamil Nadu government Monday tabled a Bill in the state Legislative Assembly seeking to provide mandatory seating facilities for them during working hours.

State Minister for Labour and Skill Development CV Ganesan introduced the Bill seeking an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947 by adding a sub-section that makes it mandatory for establishments to provide seating facility to all employees.

Noting that staff members are often made to stand throughout their duty hours which triggers several health issues, the proposed Section 22-A of the Act reads, “The premises of every establishment shall have suitable seating arrangements for all employees so that they may take advantage of any opportunity to sit which may occur in the course of their work and thereby avoid (being) on their toes… throughout the working hours.”

“Considering the plight of the employees who are on their toes throughout their duty time, it is felt necessary to provide seating facility to all the employees of shops and establishments,” the Bill read.