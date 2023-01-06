scorecardresearch
Sewer cleaning row: Tamil Nadu MLA J J Ebenezer terms Dalit activist Shalin Maria Lawrence’s charges unfair

Controversy erupted after a video of a worker attached to Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board clearing a blocked gully with his bare hands in the presence of DMK MLA J J Ebenezer became viral on social media.

J J Ebenezer sewer rowDMK MLA J J Ebenezer. (Photo:Twitter/J J Ebenezer)

Tamil Nadu’s RK Nagar MLA J J Ebenezer Thursday took to Twitter to offer an explanation over a row that erupted after a video of a worker attached to Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) clearing a blocked gully with his bare hands in his presence became viral on social media.

Ebenezer of the ruling DMK party said that the accusations by Dalit activist and columnist Shalin Maria Lawrence that he had forced the worker to clean with bare hands “unfair”, and noted that he would take legal action if she doesn’t remove the words “MLA forced the corporation sanitation worker”.

Claiming that he has full footage of the incident, the legislator said he had not even talked to the worker and added that they were trying to remove the clogging in a drinking water pipe and it was not a drainage system.

In another reply to a tweet, the DMK MLA reiterated that the incident happened without his knowledge and he came to know that the worker cleaned with his bare hands only the next day through news.

Last week, Lawrence shared a clip of a news channel which showed MLA Ebenezer overseeing the worker cleaning the gully without any protective gear.

Terming the act atrocious to the core, the writer alleged that this was a crime under Prevention of Manual Scavenging Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Ebenezer tweeted that through ‘MLA at Your Doorsteps’ (sic) initiative, he alongside other officials had been visiting each house to address the grievances of people and during one such occasion on December 31 there were complaints at ward 43 regarding blocks in the hand pump that supplied drinking water.

Claiming that it was clogged with leaves and mud, the MLA said that he was questioning the assistant engineer why they haven’t taken any measure to clear this, and during that time a sanitary worker removed them and he didn’t notice it.

The DMK MLA said his initiative to address public grievances is receiving good response from the residents of RK Nagar and hence those who cannot tolerate that are spreading fake stories.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 14:04 IST
