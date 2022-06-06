Tamil Nadu: Seven girls drown in river

Seven girls, including four minors, drowned in a river near Panrutty in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday afternoon. According to the police, the incident happened around 12:45 pm when they were trying to bathe at the check dam built across the Gedilam river.

The deceased identified as S Sangavi (18), G Priya (19), M Monisha (16), M Navaneedham (20), M Sumitha (18), R Divyadarshini (10), R Priyadarshini (15) from the Kuchipalayam and Ayan Kurinjipadi villages. The police said that two girls fell into the water first and while trying to rescue them, the others also drowned.

Based on the information provided by the passerby, the fire and rescue personnel soon reached the spot and the local police were also deployed. The bodies were retrieved by the officials and sent to the Cuddalore government hospital for postmortem.

Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased from the chief minister’s relief funds. In a statement, Stalin said that several instances of young children and women drowning in water bodies like rivers and lakes are being reported in recent times and precautionary measures have to be taken to avert these incidents in future.

He said that people who stay closer to these river banks must educate their children about the hazards of getting washed away and the government machinery, including the police and the local bodies, must provide awareness sessions to the people and teach basic techniques in case they had to rescue someone.

He also added that sign boards and barricades had to be placed near water bodies in villages and asked the local administration and public works department to ensure them.