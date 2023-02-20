Tamil Nadu: SETC buses to reach Chennai through Tambaram, authorities hope to manage additional traffic on GST Road

The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) announced a few days ago that its buses arriving in Chennai will ply via GST Road for the benefit of passengers as well as to generate more revenue.

In a circular dated February 16, it was noted that SETC buses from other cities of Tamil Nadu bound for Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Bus Stand (Koyembedu bus stand/CMBT) in Chennai will now make a stop at Tambaram. It was said that buses would stop a little away from the Tambaram Corporation bus stand shed on the left side of the road. With this move, passengers from Tambaram, Chromepet, Asarkana, and Vadapalani will benefit, the circular added.

It was also said that buses coming to Chennai via Perungalathur after 5 pm, should take the bypass via Maduravoyal to reach the CMBT.

Although the announcement was made last Thursday, many transport officials were unaware of it. When the traffic police were asked about it, they noted that it will be tough to implement the circular but it can be managed.

However, motorists claimed the influx of buses from other cities on GST Road might choke the area.

R Sakthi Rajendran, 32, who works in a private firm at Guindy, said: “Already, there is a lot of vehicular movement here in Tambaram. Apart from MTC buses, lots of college buses, vans, and company buses take this route. You can see how these share-autos are occupying half the road space… this can lead to traffic chaos.”

The traffic cops near Dr BR Ambedkar statue at the Tambaram bus stand were seen providing instructions to the share-autos and auto-rickshaws to move away from the area to provide space for the passengers who wait without any shelter over their heads.

Another motorist suggested that to lessen congestion the transport corporation should ban buses from entering the city between 8:30 am and 10 am as is the case post 5 pm.

When contacted, an official from TNSTC, Villupuram noted that the majority of the buses from other cities reach Chennai within 7 am and the new move will not lead to any congestion.

M Radhakrishnan, a functionary of Chennai-based NGO Arappor Iyakkam, questioned the rationale behind the SETC’s move. He noted that the transport department had already attempted a similar initiative earlier and it didn’t work out well.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, K Elangovan, managing director, SETC, said the decision to allow the buses to use the GST Road was made following several requests from passengers.

“The commuters expressed their concern about spending a lot of money on private cab aggregators and auto-rickshaws to reach their place from the existing stop. It was also difficult for those travelling with their families to find other modes of transport early in the morning… Hence, we came up with the initiative…” he said.

The official added that they aim to run the vehicles from 7 am to 3 pm.