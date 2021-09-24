Tamil Nadu sees uptick in dengue cases

Tamil Nadu has reported 2,733 cases of dengue since the start of the year, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian Thursday said. This is a rise in comparison with the 2,410 cases of dengue reported last year, he added.

“There is a rise in dengue cases in Tamil Nadu. Every year, dengue cases usually increase during the north-east and south-west monsoon period,” Subramanian said.

Chennai Live | Follow latest news and updates

While the number of tests conducted to detect dengue was 26,000 last year, it increased to over 76,000 tests in the last nine months, the minister said. “We are conducting more tests now, so there is no need to fear.”

Subramanian said the state government was taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease. “Fogging and spraying activities have been carried out to reduce mosquito breeding,” he said, adding that the government was also trying to find the sources of mosquito breeding.

Subramanian also said collectors have been told to expedite mosquito-control activities before the start of Tamil Nadu’s monsoon season. “The department along with local administration have stepped up efforts to control the mosquito menace,” he said.

In other news, Subramanian informed that the Tamil Nadu government would hold its third mega Covid-19 vaccination drive on September 26, targeting 15 lakh people. The decision to hold the third vaccination drive follows the success of the first and second camps, which surpassed the targeted number of people receiving the jabs set by the health department.

Subramanian said ENT equipment worth Rs 75 lakh will be provided to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and the Tiruchi and Krishnagiri district headquarters hospitals, and hearing aids would be distributed to children and the elderly.

Speaking about the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthvam’ (doorstep healthcare campaign) that the state government launched on August 5, Subramaniam said the scheme had so far reached 9,47,284 people. The scheme was aimed at eliminating the need for patients to visit hospitals for treating non-communicable diseases.

In order to identify more beneficiaries, the health department will also screen people above the age of 18 for hypertension and persons aged above 30 for diabetes at all government headquarter hospitals and government medical college hospitals.

“We will be screening persons from Friday, and the identified beneficiaries will be linked with the scheme. The Chief Minister will launch a screening centre on the premises of Madras Medical College on Friday,” Subramaniam added.