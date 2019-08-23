Tamil Nadu: Security beefed up, checks intensified after terror alert

Security has been beefed up in Coimbatore and Chennai after Intelligence reports alerted the Tamil Nadu police Thursday that a six-member group has entered the state to carry out terror attacks.

Additional forces have been deployed in all sensitive areas like hotels, airports, railway stations, shopping malls, religious places, inter-state bus terminals, etc. The Tamil Nadu Director General of Police AK Tripathi had instructed all the IGs, SPs and other higher officials to increase the patrolling service. As a preventive measure, the police have detained anti-social elements on Thursday night.

AK Vishwanathan, the Commissioner of Chennai, said necessary precautions have been put in place and they have been monitoring the city since yesterday. He added that to prevent untoward incidents, ‘storming operation’ has been initiated and patrolling forces have been increased.

In Chennai, police forces have been deployed in places like Secretariat, Egmore Railway Station, Dr. Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Railway station, Koyambedu Bus Terminus and General Hospital. In places like railway stations, dog squads have been put in place, the passengers are being checked thoroughly as the RPF is working alongside the city police to ensure maximum security.

Also, random vehicle checks are being conducted in various parts of the city. According to the reports, the police personnel on leave have been asked to return to work and they have also been instructed to work on regular shifts.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar asked the people not panic and assured that heavy police protection has been put in place across the state.

Speaking to the reporters today, Sumit Sharan, the Coimbatore City Commissioner said, “We have received information that six-member teams of terrorists have come to Tamil Nadu and they are moving towards Coimbatore. In view of that, we have taken extensive Bandobast. We have put Bandobast at shopping malls, important temples and we have also informed the army and air forces to alert their defenses. We also have put vehicle checking points all over the city and we also have 10 QRT (Quick Reaction Team) at all strategical locations in the city just in case to respond if any requirement is there.”

The Commissioner also confirmed that the police headquarters have not released any suspect photos so far and said they will share with the media once they confirm the infiltrators. “People need not panic, we have initiated a general red alert and have deployed almost 2,000 police personnel across the district.”