Tamil Nadu schools may reopen for higher secondary students from first week of February: Minister

Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Wednesday said schools shut down as a part of precautions to prevent Covid-19 may reopen for higher secondary students in the first week of February.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of a Republic Day event in Chennai, he said, “We are prioritising students of Classes X, XI, and XII. The assessment tests are already being conducted in schools as the students would be facing the board examination. With discussions over the lockdown relaxations scheduled to take place before this month’s end, we have placed a request to the Chief Minister’s Office to provide preference to reopen the schools as Covid cases are dropping,” he said.

Anbil added that through the Illam Thedi Kalvi (education at doorstep) scheme, they are covering the learning gap for students of Classes I to VIII.

The state government had earlier said the board examinations for students of Classes X, XI, and XII will definitely take place in May this year. The first revision test was earlier scheduled to take place in the third week of January and the second in March. However, due to a surge in Covid cases, this was postponed.

When asked about the observation of the Madras High Court which asked what would be the harm if Hindi is taught as the third language in educational institutions in the state, Anbil said since the period of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C N Annadurai, the state has been following the two-language policy and they are firm on their stand.