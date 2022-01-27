Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges to reopen from February 1, no night curfew from tomorrow

The Tamil Nadu government has withdrawn the night curfew imposed from 10 pm to 5 am and has decided to re-open schools for students of Classes 1-12 from February 1.

The government has also withdrawn the complete lockdown on January 30 (Sunday).

The decisions came following a meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin where Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and other officials were also present.

Considering the future of the students, livelihood of the people, employment and economy, Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered certain relaxations in the state which will be in place from February 1-15, a statement informed.

Fresh relaxations issued by the government

Schools for students of Classes I-XII will commence from February 1. Except for colleges that serve as Covid care centres, the rest of the institutes, universities and training centres can operate from February 1.

Restrictions that will continue to remain in place

Social, cultural, and political gatherings will continue to be restricted. People have been asked to follow Covid-related guidelines issued by the state election commission during the urban local body polls.

Playschools and nursery classes will not be allowed to function. Exhibitions, cultural events, both by government and private bodies, are banned. 50 per cent seating capacity allowed in hotels, restaurants, mess, etc.

A maximum of 100 people will be allowed to participate in marriages, while 50 will be permitted for funerals. Textiles and jewellery showrooms have been asked to ensure that the customers are not exceeding 50 per cent of the total capacity.

Clubs, gyms, yoga centres, multiplex/theatres, indoor auditoriums, beauty parlours/saloons, and spas can operate at 50 per cent capacity. Amusement Parks, excluding water sports, can also run at 50 per cent capacity.

People staying in containment zones will be allowed to move out only for essential activities.

State records 28,515 cases, 53 deaths

Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 28,515 cases, pushing the cumulative tally to 32,52,751. With 53 casualties, the toll reached 37,412. As many as 28,620 recovered in the last 24 hours, leaving 2,13,534 active cases in the state. Tamil Nadu’s positivity rate currently stands at 19.42 per cent.

As many as 5,591 people got infected with the virus in Chennai, the highest among all districts, followed by Coimbatore (3,629), Tiruppur (1,877), Chengalpattu (1,696), Salem (1,431), Erode (1,314).

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Puducherry recorded 940 fresh cases and one related death.