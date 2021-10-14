Caught on camera: Tamil Nadu teacher lashes, kicks student ‘for skipping class’

A video of a teacher brutally assaulting a boy inside a government school classroom in front of his classmates in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district on Wednesday has gone viral on social media.

The incident, which happened at the Government Nandanar Boys Higher Secondary School near Chidambaram, was filmed by a classmate of the class 12 student. The teacher punished the student allegedly for skipping an earlier class.

The student was made to kneel and the teacher held his hair and continuously beat him up with a stick. Despite the student’s pleas that he would not repeat the mistake, the teacher went on lashing and kicking him.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Cuddalore district collector K Balasubramaniam told indianexpress.com that he had ordered a probe into the incident, and depending on the outcome of the inquiry, action will be taken.

“As soon as we received the report, I informed the department to conduct an inquiry. The student had apparently attended the first hour and skipped the second one of the physics class,” he said.

Around 500 students from class 6-12 are studying in the government school.