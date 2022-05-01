TN school student dies after clash with juniors over wristband with caste identity

The death of a school student in Tirunelveli, days after he suffered head injuries in a clash with fellow students over wearing of a wristband with caste identity, yet again suggests that caste continues to remain a critical factor in several schools, especially in southern Tamil Nadu.

The teenaged student died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Tirunelveli Government Medical College.

A senior police officer probing the case said the boy, from an OBC community, had got into a fight on Monday with a junior, a Dalit, during physical training hours over the latter wearing a wristband. Soon three students from his community joined the victim and the other boy got the support of two of his friends from another community. “There was an intense fight, hitting each other with stones, before teachers and others managed to stop them,” the police officer said.

“There were no major injuries on anyone but the victim complained of severe headache by evening. He was taken to hospital, where some internal injuries were detected. Despite treatment, he died on Saturday,” the officer said.

Three of his juniors who were involved in the fight have been detained. They have been booked for murder apart from other charges.

On Sunday, the Tirunelveli district education department suspended two teachers in charge of physical training hours for negligence and failure to prevent the clash between the students.

Incidentally, Tirunelveli has witnessed similar caste clashes between school students in the past as well.

In 2015, District Collector M Karunakaran had ordered a ban on coloured wristbands and other things used to identify caste in educational institutions following a police report on increasing number of caste clashes. The police report had studied the pattern of violence in schools and colleges.

If red, yellow, green and saffron are among the popular colours that indicate locally significant castes, a government higher secondary school student in Tirunelveli town with a green-and-red kayaru, a wrist band of interwoven threads, had told The Indian Express in November 2015: ‘The upper castes have yellow-red bands, so we have these.”

In August 2019, the Tamil Nadu Director of School Education had issued a circular asking officials to crack down on students’ practice of wearing wristbands identifying their caste. However, the then School Education minister had cancelled the notification, claiming no such practice exists.