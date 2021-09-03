Three days into reopening of schools in Tamil Nadu, two students and a teacher test positive for Covid

Three days after schools in the state reopened for classes IX-XII, the Covid-19 test results of two students and a teacher have come back positive in separate cases reported from Cuddalore, Namakkal and Ariyalur districts.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Cuddalore district collector K Balasubramaniam said a government secondary school teacher who had taken both doses of the Covid vaccine has tested positive. “She reached school at 9 am on September 1. She wasn’t feeling well and went to the waiting room without interacting with any student and was later sent home. Her test results came back positive on Thursday night,” he said, adding that the entire campus was sanitised and that all other teachers and students have tested negative.

In Namakkal district, a Class X student of a government school near Tiruchengode was found to be Covid-positive in a test randomly conducted by the district administration on the reopening day, said Health Department officials. The girl’s parents were informed and she was immediately taken to a hospital, they said. The student’s classroom and other areas she visited have been closed. Other students and teachers at the school are currently awaiting the results of their Covid tests.

The Chief Education Officer of Ariyalur district said a Class IX student at a private school near Jayankondam tested positive after samples were taken from all 20 students in the class. “On September 1, officials took swab samples of students including those who stayed at the hostel. The results came back on September 2 and one girl in Class IX has tested positive. Today, the swabs of other girls who were in contact with her and five teachers who conducted classes on the reopening day have also been taken and sent to the lab for testing,” the officer said.