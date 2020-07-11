Sathankulam custodial deaths: RJ Suchitra deletes viral video, claims police threatened her with arrest

Radio Jockey Suchitra’s video narrating in vivid details of the Sathankulam custodial deaths had gone viral on social media. Radio Jockey Suchitra’s video narrating in vivid details of the Sathankulam custodial deaths had gone viral on social media.

Radio Jockey Suchitra, who was among the first ones to raise voice against the custodial deaths of a father-son duo in Sathankulam town in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district, has taken down the viral video, which garnered close to a million views on social media, after the CB-CID police warned her of legal actions.

In her video, Suchitra had narrated in vivid detail of how Sathankulam police officials tortured Jeyaraj (62) and Bennicks (32) inside the station. Soon after the video went viral, the issue was debated widely in national television channels.

The Tamil Nadu branch of CB-CID had asked the singer to take down her video, claiming that the incidents she narrated were “falsely exaggerated” and that they were “not backed up by any proof”. On Friday, the Thoothukudi Police put out a notice of CB-CID on their Twitter handle with a note that the public should not believe or share such video, claiming that “the investigation into the case does not find any substance in the allegation” and that the “video is promoting hatred against the police”.

“Recently, a video by south singer Ms. Suchitra, a south Indian cine singer describing the Sathankulam incident is doing rounds in the social media sites. Ms Suchitra’s descriptive narration of the incident is baseless and is not truly indicative of the real happenings. In the video she falsely exaggerated and sensationalised the chain of events and her allegations seems to be a figment of imagination and is not backed up by any proof,” the note read.

The note also mentioned that “Ms Suchitra has now taken down these falsified contents on it being flagged to her”.

The CB-CID claimed that the division bench of Madras High Court appealed to print, visual and social media not to misinterpret or mislead the proceedings and observations of the court. “The Bench also further appealed them not to conduct media trials as that would affect the prosecution as well as the accused. The general public is requested not to believe or share such videos,” the statement added.

On Saturday, Suchitra took to Twitter and claimed that she was threatened with arrest by CB-CID for “spreading fake news with intent to cause anarchy”. “Deleted the video under the advise of my lawyer who said they are definitely capable of doing it. Pls watch this case people –there’s lot of foul play being employed,” she wrote.

Deleting the video is not important. This is what worries me – they told me the post mortem report says none of what I’ve said in the video, happened. A true post mortem is CRUCIAL. Media, pls dont rest until u get a copy. RT & tag. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix — Suchitra (@suchi_mirchi) July 11, 2020

Correction: The CB-CID called. And threatened arrest for spreading fake news with intent to cause anarchy. Deleted the video under the advise of my lawyer who said they are definitely capable of doing it. Pls watch this case people – there’s a lot of foul play being employed. https://t.co/MeALn0o8RA — Suchitra (@suchi_mirchi) July 11, 2020

She also said the police told her that the post mortem report mentions nothing that she had said in the video. “A true post mortem is CRUCIAL. Media, pls dont rest until u get a copy,” she added.

