Tamil Nadu: Sanitary Napkin vending machine set up at all police stations in Cuddalore

In an initiative said to be the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu, the Cuddalore police have installed sanitary napkin vending machines at 65 places across the district.

M Sree Abhinav, the Superintendent of Police, Cuddalore district, inaugurated the initiative on Wednesday at the district police office. Speaking at the event, Abhinav said he came up with this initiative after he held a discussion with the women police on the steps needed to be made to make the working space better.

A single biodegradable pad can be obtained by depositing five rupees in the vending machine.

Sponsored by the Sanmar Group, the machine will be installed at the District police office, armed reserve, all-women police stations, etc. The facility will also be available in a mobile toilet for women cops. He said the initiative will be helpful for officers who are especially deployed in bandobast duties during the visit of VIPs and those stationed in public areas.

Speaking to the reporters, the women police personnel expressed a sign of relief. They said they start their duties as early a 5 am and sometimes return at midnight or even the next day and in those circumstances, and this sort of initiative helps them in a great way.

DSP K Shanthi said the initiative is a great help as it will help them concentrate on their duty without any distractions. “If we get periods during our duty time in public spaces, we seek help from any of the nearby houses. This will create some unnecessary tension and it will affect our work. This scheme which has been introduced now is highly beneficial for us,” she said.