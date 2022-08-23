Six of a family, including an 11-year-old, killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu’s Salem

Six members of a family, including an 11-year-old girl, were killed in a road accident near Attur in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district early Tuesday after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a bus, said the police.
According to the police, 11 people from Attur and other surrounding areas had gone to attend the funeral rites of one of their relatives. At around 12:30 pm, when they were heading to a tea shop on the Salem-Chennai National Highway, a bus heading from the opposite direction rammed into their vehicle.
Five people died on the spot and the rest of them sustained grievous injuries, said the police.
ஆத்தூர் அருகே சொகுசு பேருந்தின் மீது ஆம்னி கார் மோதிய விபத்தில் சிறுமி உட்பட ஆறு பேர் உயிரிழந்தனர். படுகாயம் அடைந்த பொன்னுசாமி, கிருஷ்ணவேணி, சுதா, புவனேஸ்வரன், உதயகுமார் ஆகியோர் மேல் சிகிச்சைக்காக சேலம் அரசு மருத்துவமனையில் அனுமதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர்(1/2) pic.twitter.com/vA1LIZW0oC
Police officials said they have nabbed the bus driver Muthusamy.
The deceased have been identified as Rajesh, 30, Ramya, 25, Saranya, 23, Suganya, 29, Sandhya, 24, and Dhanshika, 11. The 11-year-old girl succumbed to her injury while being taken to a hospital. Rajesh was driving the other vehicle.
Krishnaveni, Sudha, Udhayakumar, Bhuvaneshwari, and Periannan, who were injured in the accident, have been admitted to Salem Government Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital.
Salem district collector S Karmegam and other senior police officials visited the hospital and assured to provide necessary help for the injured.
The Attur town police have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are carrying out an inquiry.
