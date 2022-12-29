scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Salem businessman tests positive for Covid-19 on return from China

The 37-year old man, who arrived in the city by a connecting flight on Wednesday, tested positive at the airport, the sources said.

The Salem businessman is the fifth person to test positive for Covid. (File/PTI)

A businessman from nearby Salem who arrived here from China via Singapore has tested positive for Covid-19, official sources said on Thursday.

The 37-year old man, who arrived in the city by a connecting flight on Wednesday, tested positive at the airport, the sources said.

Also Read |2 passengers from Dubai, Cambodia test positive for Covid-19 at Chennai airport

“The man, a textile businessman hailing from Ilampillai near Salem, is asymptomatic and under follow-up of health authorities,” they said.

He is under surveillance of the health authorities and quarantined, they added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end

The Salem businessman is the fifth person to test positive for Covid.

More from Chennai

Earlier, two passengers, who returned from Dubai and Cambodia to Chennai on Wednesday and a woman and her six-year old daughter who came from China via Colombo to Madurai had tested positive for the virus.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 14:39 IST
Next Story

Sivakarthikeyan to act in Varisu producer Dil Raju’s next? Here’s the official clarification

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close