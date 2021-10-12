Tamil Nadu rural local body polls: Counting of votes underway in 74 centres

The counting of votes for rural local body elections in nine Tamil Nadu districts commenced at 8 am on Tuesday. A total of 31,245 officials are deployed for counting the votes counting of votes in 74 centres in the nine districts – Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Vellore and Villupuram.

Three-tier security with 6,200 police personnel has been stationed. The state election commission said all the counting centres are under CCTV surveillance. Ballot boxes kept in the strongrooms of the centres were opened in front of the district collector and concerned candidate agents.

At a counting centre in Karur, DMK-AIADMK functionaries engaged in a heated argument over the counting process. In Tambaram, on-duty employees raised a complaint that the district administration failed to provide them with water and food. The counting process was delayed for some time but the issue was sorted.

At a counting centre in Marakanam town in Villupuram district, a scuffle broke out between the police personnel and some booth agents who said they were allegedly not allowed inside as they came late.

The rural local body polls will fill 23,978 posts. The first phase on October 6 saw 77.43 per cent polling and the second phase on October 9, 78.47 per cent polling. The first phase was to elect 78 district panchayat ward members, 755 panchayat union ward members, 1,577 village panchayat presidents, and 12,252 panchayat ward members.

The second phase was to elect 62 district Panchayat ward members, 626 panchayat union ward members, 1,324 village panchayat presidents and 10,329 village panchayat ward members.

The counting of votes for the casual elections to fill vacant posts in 28 districts is also taking place simultaneously. According to the officials, 70.51 per cent polling was recorded in casual elections.

The election results will be updated on the website of the state election commission.