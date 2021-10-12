Tamil Nadu rural local body poll results Live Updates: Counting of votes underway at 74 centres in 9 districts

Tamil Nadu rural local body poll results Live News Updates: The counting of votes for rural local body polls, held in two phases in Tamil Nadu on October 6 and October 9, commenced at 74 centres in 9 districts — Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tenkasi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppatur, Tirunelveli, Villupuram, and Kallakuruchi– on Tuesday morning.
The state administration has deployed 31,245 officials for counting and over 6,200 police personnel for security arrangements. CCTV surveillance have also been put in place. Also, as many as 23,998 posts are expected to be filled.
The first phase of the polls witnessed a voter turnout of 74.37 per cent, while a voting percentage of 73.27 per cent (approximately) was registered in the second phase.
The main parties contesting the elections are the ruling DMK and its principal opposition AIADMK. The Left parties who are part of the DMK-led alliance are contesting alone in several districts. The Pattali Makkal Katchi is contesting on its own in all nine districts, and the BJP is contesting alone in the Kallakurichi district.
Voting was overall peaceful in both phases with a few instances of boycott, delay in polling, and violence being recorded in some of the districts in the first phase and a minor incident of stabbing in Vellore in the second phase. In the first phase, 79,433 candidates were in fray for 23,998 posts and the polls were held to elect 78 district panchayat ward members, 755 panchayat union ward members, 1,577 village panchayat presidents, and 12,252 panchayat ward members. While the second phase was held in nine districts to elect about 10,000 posts.
