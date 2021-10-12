Tamil Nadu rural local body poll results Live Updates: Counting of votes underway at 74 centres in 9 districts

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, New Delhi |
Updated: October 12, 2021 10:37:02 am
Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu rural local body poll results, Tamil nadu news, AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Tamil Nadu polls, counting of votes, indian expressFile photo of scenes at a polling booth set up for the Tamil Nadu rural local body polls. (Express Photo)

Tamil Nadu rural local body poll results Live News Updates: The counting of votes for rural local body polls, held in two phases in Tamil Nadu on October 6 and October 9, commenced at 74 centres in 9 districts — Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tenkasi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppatur, Tirunelveli, Villupuram, and Kallakuruchi– on Tuesday morning.

The state administration has deployed 31,245 officials for counting and over 6,200 police personnel for security arrangements. CCTV surveillance have also been put in place. Also, as many as 23,998 posts are expected to be filled.

The first phase of the polls witnessed a voter turnout of 74.37 per cent, while a voting percentage of 73.27 per cent (approximately) was registered in the second phase.

The main parties contesting the elections are the ruling DMK and its principal opposition AIADMK. The Left parties who are part of the DMK-led alliance are contesting alone in several districts. The Pattali Makkal Katchi is contesting on its own in all nine districts, and the BJP is contesting alone in the Kallakurichi district.

10:37 (IST)12 Oct 2021
Tamil Nadu rural local body polls: Voting was overall peaceful in both phases

Voting was overall peaceful in both phases with a few instances of boycott, delay in polling, and violence being recorded in some of the districts in the first phase and a minor incident of stabbing in Vellore in the second phase. In the first phase, 79,433 candidates were in fray for 23,998 posts and the polls were held to elect 78 district panchayat ward members, 755 panchayat union ward members, 1,577 village panchayat presidents, and 12,252 panchayat ward members. While the second phase was held in nine districts to elect about 10,000 posts.

10:23 (IST)12 Oct 2021
First phase saw voter turnout of 74.37%, second 73.27%

The first phase of the polls witnessed a voter turnout of 74.37 per cent, while a voting percentage of 73.27 per cent (approximately) was registered in the second phase.

10:07 (IST)12 Oct 2021
Hello and welcome to our Tamil Nadu rural local body poll results Live blog

Hello and welcome to our Tamil Nadu rural local body poll results Live blog. The counting of votes for rural local body polls, held in two phases in Tamil Nadu on October 6 and October 9, commenced at 74 centres in 9 districts on Tuesday morning. Follow to get all the latest updates here

Voting was overall peaceful in both phases with a few instances of boycott, delay in polling, and violence being recorded in some of the districts in the first phase and a minor incident of stabbing in Vellore in the second phase. In the first phase, 79,433 candidates were in fray for 23,998 posts and the polls were held to elect 78 district panchayat ward members, 755 panchayat union ward members, 1,577 village panchayat presidents, and 12,252 panchayat ward members. While the second phase was held in nine districts to elect about 10,000 posts.

During the first phase, AIADMK had accused the DMK of violating the Madras High Court’s order on conduct of elections. AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami had also urged the SEC to conduct the polls without giving room to any complaints.

Meanwhile, the opposition AIADMK had sought the poll body to webcast/telecast the process of counting of votes on October 12 in the districts where the elections were held. In a memorandum to the State Election Commissioner, the party’s legal wing joint secretary R M Babu Murugavel urged the authorities to restrict access inside the polling booths/counting centres for MLAs, MPs and their nominees, agents and also to ensure the ballot votes were counted at a static place.

