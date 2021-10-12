Tamil Nadu rural local body poll results Live Updates: Counting of votes underway at 74 centres in 9 districts

File photo of scenes at a polling booth set up for the Tamil Nadu rural local body polls. (Express Photo)

Tamil Nadu rural local body poll results Live News Updates: The counting of votes for rural local body polls, held in two phases in Tamil Nadu on October 6 and October 9, commenced at 74 centres in 9 districts — Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tenkasi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppatur, Tirunelveli, Villupuram, and Kallakuruchi– on Tuesday morning.

The state administration has deployed 31,245 officials for counting and over 6,200 police personnel for security arrangements. CCTV surveillance have also been put in place. Also, as many as 23,998 posts are expected to be filled.

The first phase of the polls witnessed a voter turnout of 74.37 per cent, while a voting percentage of 73.27 per cent (approximately) was registered in the second phase.

The main parties contesting the elections are the ruling DMK and its principal opposition AIADMK. The Left parties who are part of the DMK-led alliance are contesting alone in several districts. The Pattali Makkal Katchi is contesting on its own in all nine districts, and the BJP is contesting alone in the Kallakurichi district.