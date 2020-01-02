Tamil Nadu Local Body Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting begins in 27 districts

Tamil Nadu Local Body Election Results 2019 LIVE: The election had been held in two phases in December after a break of three years. Tamil Nadu Local Body Election Results 2019 LIVE: The election had been held in two phases in December after a break of three years.

Tamil Nadu Local Body (Panchayat) Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the rural local body elections in Tamil Nadu commenced in 27 districts on Thursday morning amid tight security. The process is expected to conclude on January 4.

The election, which had been held in two phases on December 27 and 30 was conducted in rural Tamil Nadu to elect 655 district ward panchayat members, 6,471 panchayat union ward members, 12,524 village panchayat presidents, and 99,324 village panchayat ward members.

Phase 1 was held in 27 districts of the State on December 27 and saw a voter turnout of 76.19 percent while Phase 2, which was held on December 30 saw a voter turnout of 61.45 percent until 3 pm.