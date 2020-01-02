Follow Us:
Tamil Nadu Local Body Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting begins in 27 districts

Tamil Nadu (TN) Local Body Election Results 2019, Tamil Nadu Panchayat Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Catch the latest news in Tamil Nadu and Chennai as we bring you live updates on the counting of votes in 27 districts today.

Chennai | Updated: January 2, 2020 9:16:47 am
Tamil Nadu Local Body Election Results LIVE Updates Tamil Nadu Local Body Election Results 2019 LIVE: The election had been held in two phases in December after a break of three years.

Tamil Nadu Local Body (Panchayat) Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the rural local body elections in Tamil Nadu commenced in 27 districts on Thursday morning amid tight security. The process is expected to conclude on January 4.

The election, which had been held in two phases on December 27 and 30 was conducted in rural Tamil Nadu to elect 655 district ward panchayat members, 6,471 panchayat union ward members, 12,524 village panchayat presidents, and 99,324 village panchayat ward members.

Phase 1 was held in 27 districts of the State on December 27 and saw a voter turnout of 76.19 percent while Phase 2, which was held on December 30 saw a voter turnout of 61.45 percent until 3 pm.

    09:16 (IST)02 Jan 2020
    Counting delayed in three districts

    Counting of votes in Tiruvallur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram districts was delayed due to confusion in the assignment of officers in Pudukottai and delay in extraction of ballots in Kumudi, a panchayat town in Ramanathapuram district.

    08:54 (IST)02 Jan 2020
    Counting in a panchayat town in Tiruvannamalai delayed

    The counting of votes in Arani in Tiruvannamalai district was delayed following confusion among the officials regarding the room allocation.

    08:51 (IST)02 Jan 2020
    Candidate in Tiruchendur dies of heart attack

    Pechiammal, a candidate who had contested for the post of panchayat leader in the panchayat town of Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district succumbed to her death after a suffering a heart attack in the morning.

    08:42 (IST)02 Jan 2020
    Constable succumbs to heart attack outside booth

    A police constable who on duty outside a counting station in Tiruvannamalai district succumbed to his death after suffering a heart attack in the morning.

    08:30 (IST)02 Jan 2020
    Counting underway amid tight security

    The counting of votes in 27 districts in the State is being held amid tight security, with live monitoring of the process. Prior to the counting which began at 8 am today, the ballot boxes had been sealed and kept at 315 centres in the State.

    08:20 (IST)02 Jan 2020
    Counting commences in 27 districts

    The counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu rural local body elections commenced in 27 districts today amid tight security.

    08:19 (IST)02 Jan 2020
    Welcome to today's live blog

    Good morning!
    Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on the counting of votes in 27 districts following the conclusion of the Tamil Nadu rural local body polls. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.

    Tamil Nadu Local Body Election Results LIVE Updates: In a first, Tamil Nadu will not be holding simultaneous elections for its urban and rural local bodies owing to “administrative reasons”. The state election commission on Monday announced that elections to rural local bodies will be held in two phases on December 27 and 30.

    READ | Tamil Nadu defers urban local body polls, announces dates for rural; Stalin calls EC ‘spineless’

    DMK president M K Stalin called the state election commission “spineless” for allegedly succumbing to pressure from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy who allegedly wanted elections to be held for only the rural local bodies.

    Three weeks before the rural body elections in Tamil Nadu, a purported video of villagers “selling off” the president and vice-president posts in their panchayat has created a storm in the state.

    READ | Tamil Nadu: Ahead of polls, panchayat posts ‘sold off’ for Rs 65 lakh, Collector orders probe

    Reportedly, the villagers agreed to give their former president and vice-president another term in exchange for Rs 65 lakh for the renovation of a local temple.

     

