Tamil Nadu Local Body Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting begins in 27 districts

Tamil Nadu Local Body (Panchayat) Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the rural local body elections in Tamil Nadu commenced in 27 districts on Thursday morning amid tight security. The process is expected to conclude on January 4.
The election, which had been held in two phases on December 27 and 30 was conducted in rural Tamil Nadu to elect 655 district ward panchayat members, 6,471 panchayat union ward members, 12,524 village panchayat presidents, and 99,324 village panchayat ward members.
Phase 1 was held in 27 districts of the State on December 27 and saw a voter turnout of 76.19 percent while Phase 2, which was held on December 30 saw a voter turnout of 61.45 percent until 3 pm.
Highlights
Counting of votes in Tiruvallur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram districts was delayed due to confusion in the assignment of officers in Pudukottai and delay in extraction of ballots in Kumudi, a panchayat town in Ramanathapuram district.
The counting of votes in Arani in Tiruvannamalai district was delayed following confusion among the officials regarding the room allocation.
Pechiammal, a candidate who had contested for the post of panchayat leader in the panchayat town of Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district succumbed to her death after a suffering a heart attack in the morning.
A police constable who on duty outside a counting station in Tiruvannamalai district succumbed to his death after suffering a heart attack in the morning.
The counting of votes in 27 districts in the State is being held amid tight security, with live monitoring of the process. Prior to the counting which began at 8 am today, the ballot boxes had been sealed and kept at 315 centres in the State.
The counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu rural local body elections commenced in 27 districts today amid tight security.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on the counting of votes in 27 districts following the conclusion of the Tamil Nadu rural local body polls. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the city in real time.