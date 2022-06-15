Tamil Nadu: RT-PCR tests to be doubled as Covid-19 cases surge

Tamil Nadu has decided to double the number of daily RT-PCR tests from the present average of 2,500 to 5,000, as Covid-19 cases have begun to surge across the southern state. The decision was taken at a meeting between Health Minister Ma Subramanian and civic body officials at the Rippon Building Wednesday.

As per the release from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the authorities were asked to strictly monitor streets with more than three active cases, and to provide tele-counselling to those in home quarantine. Further, they were told to utilise the services of 3,418 permanent and temporary workers of the corporation to provide necessary help to those infected with the virus.

On Tuesday, the state recorded 332 positive cases, of which 171 were reported from Chennai alone. The active caseload in the state stood at 1,632, with Chennai having 861 cases.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Subramanian said those who tested positive in educational institutions like Anna University and the IIT have recovered and in only one Institution in Sriperumbudur, 29 students were undergoing treatment.

He noted that in Chennai alone, close to 46 streets have more than three Covid-19 positive cases and six streets have more than five cases.

“These streets would be strictly monitored by the corporation officials… stickers would be stuck on those houses to ensure that residents don’t step out,” Subramanian said.

Further, he said three Covid Care Centres with each having a capacity of accommodating up to 50 beds would be set up by the GCC.

“Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar zones have more Covid-19 cases. In today’s meeting, the zonal officers concerned have been instructed to take necessary measures and conduct consultation meetings at the zonal level to prevent the spread of the virus,” the minister added.

Talking about the vaccination drive, the health minister said Chennai was leading the rest of the state. He said around 94.36 per cent of beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu have taken their first dose of vaccine while in Chennai the figure is 99.72 per cent. Similarly, 84.85 per cent of people have taken their second dose of vaccine in the state while in Chennai the number is 85.51 per cent.

The minister added that around 40 lakh people are due for their first dose of vaccine and 1.15 crore for second dose of vaccine in Tamil Nadu. He urged the people to make use of the mega vaccination camp organised by the government.