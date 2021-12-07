Tamil Nadu: Rs 50,000 ex-gratia for kin of Covid-19 victims

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued an order granting an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the kin of persons who have succumbed due to Covid-19 infection. This includes those in relief operations or those associated with preparedness activities.

As per the notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, the cause of the death has to be certified as Covid-19 as per guidelines jointly issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Indian Council of Medical Research on September 3, 2021.

It was noted that the expenditure on this item will be incurred from SDRF only, in strict compliance with the National Disaster Management Authority guidelines dated September 11, 2021. “This ex-gratia assistance will be applicable from the date of the first Covid-19 case reported in the country and will continue till de-notification of Covid-19 as a disaster or till further orders,” the order read.

The order excludes those who have been given ex-gratia for Covid-19 death under Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) ie front line workers (Rs 25 lakh), children who have lost both parents (Rs five lakh), and children who have lost one parent (Rs three lakh).

The district collectors have been directed to provide immediate relief to the victims of Covid-19.