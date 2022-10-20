scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Tamil Nadu: Rs 10,000 penalty for refusing to leave way for ambulance, fire tenders

The government order also noted the same amount will be collected from the people if they are found not leaving way for the fire tenders as well.

Also, driving an uninsured vehicle will attract a fine of maximum of Rs 2,000 if it is first time and Rs 4,000 if it is repeated. (File)

The Tamil Nadu government issued an order Thursday stating Rs 10,000 will be levied upon those who refuse to leave way for an ambulance.

The government order also noted the same amount will be collected from the people if they are found not leaving way for the fire tenders as well.

The order said the failure to draw to the side of the road on the approach of an ambulance or fire service vehicle or other emergency vehicles while driving a motor vehicle will attract a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 194E.

Further, Rs 1,000 (if it is a first time) would be slapped as a fine on those blowing horns unnecessarily or blowing horns in prohibited areas or driving a vehicle which makes use of a cut-out by which exhaust gases are released other than through silencer. The fine amount will be increased to Rs 2,000 if the offence is repeated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...Premium
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...Premium
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...

Also, driving an uninsured vehicle will attract a fine of maximum of Rs 2,000 if it is first time and Rs 4,000 if it is repeated.

The government has also listed down the fine amount for driving or allowing driving a vehicle as transportation vehicle without permit, driving a vehicle without wearing seat belt, using motor vehicles without registration, carrying excess passengers beyond the permitted seating capacity, driving in public place violating the safety standards, using vehicles for racing, driving in a dangerous manner, etc.

More from Chennai

The notification comes into effect from Thursday.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 02:03:34 pm
Next Story

Karnataka: Wildlife board meeting to discuss Hesaraghatta grasslands in November first week

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement