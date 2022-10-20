Tamil Nadu: Rs 10,000 penalty for refusing to leave way for ambulance, fire tenders

The Tamil Nadu government issued an order Thursday stating Rs 10,000 will be levied upon those who refuse to leave way for an ambulance.

The government order also noted the same amount will be collected from the people if they are found not leaving way for the fire tenders as well.

The order said the failure to draw to the side of the road on the approach of an ambulance or fire service vehicle or other emergency vehicles while driving a motor vehicle will attract a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 194E.

Further, Rs 1,000 (if it is a first time) would be slapped as a fine on those blowing horns unnecessarily or blowing horns in prohibited areas or driving a vehicle which makes use of a cut-out by which exhaust gases are released other than through silencer. The fine amount will be increased to Rs 2,000 if the offence is repeated.

Also, driving an uninsured vehicle will attract a fine of maximum of Rs 2,000 if it is first time and Rs 4,000 if it is repeated.

The government has also listed down the fine amount for driving or allowing driving a vehicle as transportation vehicle without permit, driving a vehicle without wearing seat belt, using motor vehicles without registration, carrying excess passengers beyond the permitted seating capacity, driving in public place violating the safety standards, using vehicles for racing, driving in a dangerous manner, etc.

The notification comes into effect from Thursday.