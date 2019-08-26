Tamil Nadu rolls out Amma Patrol vehicles to check crimes against women, kids

Decked in pink and white, 40 Toyota Innova cars with ‘Amma Patrol’ sticker placed on it were launched by Chief Minister K Palaniswami Monday, aimed at ensuring the security of women and children in public places.

Under the Centre’s Special Women Safety programme in public places scheme, Rs 425 crore was allocated to the city. Besides, the TN government had purchased the patrol vehicles at a cost of Rs 7.50 crore and they are equipped with state of the art facilities like surveillance cameras, GPS, etc.

In the first phase, the ‘Amma Patrol’ vehicles have been handed over to the 35 All Women Police Stations in Chennai. The patrol service will be in operation in places like school and colleges, shopping malls, railway stations, bus stops, places of worship, IT companies and beaches.

Helpline numbers 1091 — to complain of crimes against women and 1098 — for crimes against children have also been pasted on the body of the vehicles. In the next few months, the Tamil Nadu government is aiming to introduce this patrol service across all the districts.

Apart from this, Palaniswami also launched 201 ‘Body Worn Cameras’ to the traffic police department bought at a cost of Rs 98 lakh.

“The cameras will help the police capture incidents of traffic violations. The date, time and location automatically get registered in the camera. And with the help of 4G technology, the camera will live-stream the proceedings directly to the police control room. This would ensure the transparency and credibility of traffic police officers while booking such cases,” the government said.

In March this year, the state government created a Crime against Women and Children (CWC) wing to supervise all the cases of crimes committed against women and the children. ADGP Su Arunalachalam was appointed as the head of the wing.

The wing supervises all-women police stations and other special units like anti-human, child-trafficking, etc. Apart from this, the state had already launched a free helpline number 181 for women in distress and one-stop centres in all districts to provide counselling for victims of sexual abuse.