Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi’s media advisor accused of slapping app cab driver

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi’s personal staff has been accused of assaulting a cab driver Monday in Chennai after he objected to the former’s request to make multiple stops during a trip from the airport to Mugalivakkam.

A purported video of the driver accusing S Thirugnana Sambandam, Advisor- Media and Communication to Ravi, has now gone viral on social media platforms.

According to the police, cab driver Thirunavukarasu (23) picked up Sambandam, who booked the ride through an app, from the airport. Sambandam allegedly extended the travel time by making a couple of stops which led to an argument between the driver and him.

As per the driver, Sambandam slapped him during the argument. A complaint was filed on behalf of the driver at the Nandambakkam police station. The police noted that a Community Service Register (CSR) has been registered in this case.

Speaking to a local television channel, the driver alleged that the police did not take any action against the officer. “He said he wanted to meet some friends during the course of the trip and asked me to wait for some 10 minutes. I told him that I have the next trip and requested him to stop the journey and pay whatever amount that shows till that stop. In reply, he said he is a big official and is powerful.”

Thirunavukarasu added, “When I stopped the car and refused to move, he got down and slapped me twice on my face and when I began to make a video, he attempted to break my phone. As I didn’t know what to do, I called the police (control room) and as soon as they came, they seized my phone and haven’t given it back to me till now. I have been made to toil here but they did not take any action against the officer.”

Meanwhile, efforts to reach Sambandam for a comment did not succeed.