Tamil Nadu weather forecast: Heavy rainfall in parts of state for next four days

The RMC has forecast rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal. Express Photo

After parts of Chennai witnessed light showers early Friday morning, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Nugambakkam has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of Tamil Nadu over the next four days.

According to the RMC, Chennai will experience cloudy skies for the next two days, with rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms likely to occur in parts of the city. The minimum temperature over the next 24 hours is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to be 34 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum and maximum temperatures over the next 48 hours are expected to be 27 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Here is the forecast across Tamil Nadu for the next five days, according to the RMC:

July 9 (Friday): Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, Pudukkottai and delta and Sivagangai districts.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to occur over a few places across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal.

July 10 (Saturday) and July 11 (Sunday): Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to occur at a few places over Erode, Tiruppur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts in Tamil Nadu and in neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal.

July 12 (Monday) and July 13 (Tuesday): Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to occur at isolated places over Western Ghats (Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul and Tenkasi) districts.

Dry weather or light rainfall is likely to occur over the rest of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal.

With landslides likely to occur due to heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats from July 10 to July 12, the RMC has cautioned trekkers to avoid trekking in hilly districts of the state.