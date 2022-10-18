scorecardresearch
Tamil Nadu adopts resolution against ‘imposition’ of Hindi

Imposition of Hindi would turn Tamil Nadu people into third-class citizens, says TN Chief Minister MK Stalin

The Tamil Nadu Government Tuesday adopted a resolution in the Assembly against the purported imposition of Hindi by the Centre.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said the BJP was trying to split India into three different parts – states where the usage of Hindi is more, states where the usage of Hindi is less, and those provinces that do not speak Hindi.

“We fall in the third category. We need to raise our voice against the steps that have been taken to make us third-class citizens in this country,” Stalin said in the Assembly.

Citing the recommendation of a parliamentary panel headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make Hindi the medium of instruction in central educational institutes, Stalin said the recommendations were against state languages including Tamil, and also against the interest of those people who speak those languages.

“The House expresses concern that the recommendations of the Parliamentary Committee, now presented, are against the two-language policy moved and passed by Perarignar Anna in this August House, contrary to the promise made by Nehru (former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru) to the non-Hindi speaking states and are against the use of English as the Official language ensured by the resolutions passed in 1968 and 1976 on Official language,” he said.

Stalin said the decision to ‘remove English’ was to indirectly introduce Hindi in its place. He added that at no point, Hindi should be imposed on non-Hindi-speaking states.

He added that Tamil Nadu has once again been pushed to the forefront to defend its mother tongue Tamil and to keep English as the official language, in order to preserve all the 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and to uphold the rights of the people of non-Hindi-speaking states.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 04:06:46 pm
