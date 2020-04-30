Tamil Nadu reports more than 100 Covid-19 cases for two consecutive days

Tamil Nadu people buying vegetables at the Koyembedu wholesale market. Tamil Nadu people buying vegetables at the Koyembedu wholesale market.

On Wednesday, at least 104 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Tamil Nadu, taking the total tally to 2,162 and death toll at 27. Of the 104 cases reported in the state on Wednesday, 94 are from Chennai. The capital city, with 767 cases, accounts for 35 per cent of the total number in the state. In comparison with Chennai, the other districts have reported 1,395 cases. A total of 1,210 patients were discharged following treatment across districts in Tamil Nadu. The state’s recovery rate is 56 per cent and the mortality rate stands at 1.25 per cent.

As of today, there are 922 active cases in Tamil Nadu and a total of 1,09,961 samples, 1,01,075 persons have been tested. At least 30,580 people are under active home quarantine and 48 are in Government Quarantine facilities. There are 44 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state (33 government and 11 private).

Cases on the rise

The number of cases in the state has been continuously increasing. The number of positive cases on April 18 was at 1,372. It increased to 1,683 on April 23, 1,885 on April 26, 1,937 on April 27 and now it stands at 2,162 cases.

On Wednesday, the state reported two deaths, taking the total death toll to 27. Two males, 65-year-old and 27-year-old, died while undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital and Kasturba Gandhi Hospital respectively.

129 children below 12 tested positive, highest cases in 13-60 age group

129 children (71 Male, 58 female) below the age of 12 have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu. The highest number of cases (1,788) has been reported between the age group 13-60. 245 people (171 Male, 74 female) above the age of 60 have been infected by Covid-19 in the state.

Apart from Chennai, four cases in Chengalpattu, three in Kancheepuram, two in Villupuram, and one in Tiruvallur tested positive on Wednesday.

Chennai leads the list with the maximum number of cases reported in the state. It is followed by Coimbatore with 141 cases, Tiruppur with 112 and Dindigul with 80.

Amid the most affected areas, 15 people have died in Chennai, two have died in Madurai, Villupuram, Thoothukudi. Districts like Dindigul, Chengalpattu, Erode, Theni, Kancheepuram, Vellore have reported one death each.

210 people have recovered in Chennai following treatment. Similarly, 121 people in Coimbatore, 91 people in Tiruppur, and 69 in Erode have recovered following treatment.

‘Field Support’ team to visit five districts, monitor containment zones

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu constituted a ‘Field Support’ team comprising IPS, IAS officers, District Revenue Officers and officers from Health Department and local body who would visit five districts – Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, and Tiruppur corporations to the management of containment zones, provision of essential services in the containment area, contact tracing, and testing, etc.

The government also said the four-day lockdown will not be extended in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore corporations. In a statement, the government said all the grocery, fruits, and other necessary Items shops will remain open between 6 am and 5 pm on Thursday alone. From May 1 onwards, the shops would remain open between 6 am and 1 pm.

So far 25 districts are categorised as ‘Hot Spots’ in Tamil Nadu and they are placed in the Red Zone. 11 districts are in the Orange Zone where the number of cases is less than 15. Krishnagiri is the only district that is placed in the Green Zone.

“Till date, 1,09,961 samples have been taken and sent for testing. The tests are done in 33 government and 11 private labs all over Tamil Nadu. 2,162 persons have tested positive to date. 1,05,864 samples were tested negative. Testing of 1,935 samples is under process. 8,886 samples are repeat samples. 1,210 Covid-19 positive patients have been discharged following treatment till today (Tuesday). Hence, 922 active cases are under treatment as on today,” the Media bulletin said.

