Tamil Nadu reports 77 Covid cases, 28 in Chennai

Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu further declined to 77 on Tuesday and there were no casualties. While the overall tally increased to 34,52,073, the net fatalities stood at 38,024. A total of 169 patients were discharged today, with the total recoveries increasing to 34,13,087. The active cases, including isolation, as of today further fell to 962 from 1,054 a day ago.

Chennai saw 28 new cases followed by Coimbatore with 10 and Chengalpattu eight. Among 38 districts, 19 recorded zero cases while the rest saw cases below five.

The net recoveries in Chennai, including today’s 56, increased to 7,41,394 while the active cases dropped to 327.

Meanwhile, Puducherry clocked five fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 1,65,764. According to PTI, the five fresh cases identified after the examination of 428 samples were spread over Puducherry (two) and Karaikal (3). The other two outlying regions of Yanam and Mahe reported zero fresh cases.

The active cases were 17 and they were all in home quarantine, with hospitals reporting zero patients with Covid 19 complaints, Director of Health G Sriramulu said.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions and the toll remained 1,962. The health department has administered 16,06,989 doses so far, which comprised 9,33,421 first doses, 6,60,568 second and 13,000 booster doses.