Tamil Nadu reports 52 new coronavirus cases, pushing caseload to 34.5 lakh

Recoveries outnumbered new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours in Tamil Nadu. As 52 people tested positive for Covid-19, the total caseload climbed to 34,52,442 on Monday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 38,02.

Nineteen fresh cases were recorded in Chennai, followed by six in Chengalpattu and four in Thanjavur. Coimbatore, Ranipet and Tiruppur recorded three infections each while Kancheepuram, Salem, Thiruvallur and Trichy recorded two each. As many as 22 districts did not report any case.

A total of 31,568 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.52 crore.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry did not report any Covid-19 case or death. The overall caseload remained at 1,65,772 and toll at 1,962. All 13 active cases are in home quarantine. So far, Puducherry has administered 16,12,972 Covid-19 vaccine doses, including 9,34,603 first doses, 6,65,080 second doses and 13,289 booster doses.