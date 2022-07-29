scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Tamil Nadu reports 1,712 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Covid cases: There were no fresh fatalities and the overall toll remained unchanged at 38,032 a medical bulletin said here.

By: PTI | Chennai |
July 29, 2022 7:29:33 am
chennai covid cases todayThe state capital leads among districts with 4,455 active infections and overall 7,81,575 coronavirus cases.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday confirmed 1,712 fresh COVID-19 cases, including three returnees from Andhra Pradesh and Bangladesh, pushing the caseload to 35,39,607.

There were no fresh fatalities and the overall toll remained unchanged at 38,032 a medical bulletin said here.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 2,106 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,87,685 leaving 13,890 active cases.

Three districts accounted for the majority of the infections with Chennai leading at 368, Chengalpet 177, Coimbatore 166 while the remaining was spread across other districts. Ariyalur recorded the least number of infections with two new cases.

The state capital leads among districts with 4,455 active infections and overall 7,81,575 coronavirus cases.

A total of 36,028 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6.80 crore, the health bulletin said.

