Tamil Nadu registers 525 new Covid-19 infections; Chennai added 83 cases

Tamil Nadu on Sunday saw 525 fresh Covid-19 infections, pushing the tally to 35,67,160.

The death toll remained unchanged at 38,034 as no fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said here.

As many as 596 people got recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,23,858 leaving 5,268 active cases.

Chennai added 83 cases, the highest among districts, followed by Coimbatore 68 while the remaining were scattered across districts.

Ariyalur, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Perambalur each recorded one case.

As many as 21 districts reported new cases below 10.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,245 active infections and overall 7,87,220 coronavirus cases.

A total of 22,732 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6.88 crore, the health bulletin said.