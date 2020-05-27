Tamil Nadu registers 817 new Covid-19 cases, 139 came from other states

So far 1,122 children under the age of 12 have tested Covid-19 positive till date in Tamil Nadu. (PTI Photo/Representational) So far 1,122 children under the age of 12 have tested Covid-19 positive till date in Tamil Nadu. (PTI Photo/Representational)

Tamil Nadu reported 817 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of total positive cases in the state to 18,545. The positive cases included 139 persons from other states – 138 from Maharashtra and one from Kerala.

Six people fell to the virus on Wednesday as the death toll went up to 133. A further 567 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recovered cases to 9,909. The recovery rate of Tamil Nadu is now 53 per cent. There are 8,500 active cases in the state.

Chennai alone accounted for 66 per cent of the total cases on Wednesday, reporting 559 cases. There were 40 fresh cases in Thiruvallur, 31 in Chengalapattu, 14 in Kancheepuram, 13 in Thiruvannamalai, five in Tiruvarur, four in Ariyalur, three in Trichy, two each in Cuddalore and Thoothukud. Kallakurichi, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Tirupathur reported one case each.

A total of 11,231 samples were tested, taking the total samples tested so far to 4,42,970. The testing of 650 samples is still pending.

A 74-year-old woman from Chengalapattu was admitted on May 11 in Chengalpattu Medical College (CMC). She died on May 25 due to respiratory failure/Acute Exacerbation of bronchial Asthma.

A 78-year-old woman from Chennai was admitted on May 25 in RGGGH with Type II Diabetes Mellitus/Systemic Hypertension/ Coronary Artery Disease. Her test sample was taken in a private hospital on May 23 and the result came on May 25. The outcome of the result was positive. She died on May 26 due to Cardiopulmonary arrest/ Covid-19 positive Pneumonia/ Left Ventricular Dysfunction/ Cardiogenic Shock/ Type II Diabetes Mellitus/ Systemic Hypertension/ Coronary Artery Disease.

A 54-year-old woman from Chennai was admitted on May 22 in RGGGH. Her test sample was taken in GCC and the result came on May 23. The outcome of the result was positive. She died on May 26 due to cardiopulmonary arrest/Covid-19 positive Pneumonia.

A 51-year-old male from Tiruvallur with systematic Hypertension was admitted on May 24 in RGGGH. The test sample was taken on May 20 in Kavapatti PHC. The result came on May 21 and the outcome was positive. The patient died on May 26 due to cardiopulmonary arrest/ Covid-19 positive Pneumonia/ Systematic Hypertension.

A 39-year-old male from Chennai was admitted on May 23 in RGGGH with Type II Diabetes Mellitus/Systemic Hypertension/ Obesity. His test sample was taken on May 22 in a private lab. The result came on May 23 and the outcome was positive. The patient died on May 26 due to cardiopulmonary arrest/ Covid-19 positive Pneumonia/ Type II Diabetes Mellitus/ Systematic Hypertension/ Obesity.

A 79-year-old male from Chennai was admitted on May 26 in RGGGH with Type II Diabetes Mellitus/Systemic Hypertension/ Pulmonary Tuberculosis Sequelae. His test sample was taken on May 25 in a private lab. The result came on May 25 and the outcome was positive. He died on May 26 due to cardiopulmonary arrest/ Covid-19 positive Pneumonia/ Type II Diabetes Mellitus/ Systematic Hypertension/ Pulmonary Tuberculosis Sequelae.

So far 1,122 children under the age of 12 have tested Covid-19 positive till date in Tamil Nadu. In the age group between 13-60, as many as 157965 have tested positive. 1627 persons above the age of 60 have also been infected.

Eighty-six passengers who returned from other countries have tested Covid-19 positive till date in Tamil Nadu, while 45 passengers who initially tested negative turned positive during the exit screening after seven days. A total of 67 passengers from other states who been kept under railway quarantine have tested Covid-19 positive till date in Tamil Nadu.

