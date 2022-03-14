Tamil Nadu records 86 fresh Covid cases, 33 in Chennai

Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 86 fresh Covid-19 cases and 1 death, pushing the caseload to 34,51,996 and toll to 38,024. A total of 204 patients were discharged on Monday, leaving 1,054 active cases. In the past 24 hours, 40,825 samples were tested across the state.

As many as 33 cases were recorded in Chennai, 11 in Coimbatore, and six in Chengalpet. Ariyalur, Dindigul, Karur, Krishnagiri, Mayiladuthurai, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Theni, Thoothukudi, Trichy and Villpuram recorded no fresh cases.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Puducherry continued to record zero cases and casualties. One patient recovered in the last 24 hours and the active cases stood at 16. All the patients are currently in home isolation. A total of 43 samples were tested and all of them returned negative.

The total number of Covid-19 cases and deaths remained at 1,65,759 and 1,962 till 10 am on March 14. Till date, 16,05,820 vaccines have been administered in the union territory, including 9,33,286 first doses, 6,59,595 second doses and 12,939 precautionary doses.