Tamil Nadu records 29,870 cases, announces Sunday lockdown

Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded 29,870 cases, pushing the caseload to 30,72,666. With 33 deaths, the toll reached 37,145. As many as 21,684 people got discharged, leaving 1,87,358 active infections. A total of 1,54,282 samples were tested on Friday. The positivity rate stood at 19.36 per cent.

As many as 7,038 people got infected with the virus in Chennai, the highest among all districts. Coimbatore (3,653), Chengalpattu (2,250), Kanyakumari (1,248), Thiruvallur (1,016), Salem (1,009), among others, contributed the rest of the infections.

A total of 1,22,169 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Union territory of Puducherry recorded 2,528 fresh cases as the overall tally reached 1,47,870. The active cases stood at 14,122, including 13,983 patients in home isolation and 139 in hospitals. The positivity rate reached 41.49 per cent. A 70-year-old male with comorbidities succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 1,898. The Puducherry region accounted for 1,985 cases while Karikal recorded 411, Yanam 105 and Mahe 27 cases.

Semester exams to be online

Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy said that except for final-semester exams, all polytechnic, college and university examinations would be held online from February 1 to February 20 owing to the pandemic. The minister said a decision on holding in-person exams for final-semester students would be taken after reviewing the situation.

Full lockdown on Sunday

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that there will be a complete lockdown on Sunday (January 23). As per the release from the government, the restrictions imposed during the previous Sunday lockdown would be followed this week as well. Exempted from the lockdown are autorickshaws, pre-paid taxis and cab aggregators operating near railway stations and bus stands.