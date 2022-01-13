Tamil Nadu records 20,911 new Covid cases; mask penalty also shoots up

As Covid-19 cases continued to increase, Tamil Nadu recorded 20,911 fresh infections and 25 deaths on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 28,68,500 and the death toll to 36,930.

When 1,56,402 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 8,218 cases, followed by Chengalpet (2,030), Coimbatore (1,162), Thiruvallur (901), Kanyakumari (538), among other districts. Recoveries too increased with 6,235 people getting discharged, leaving 1,03,610 active infections.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said the state had double-jabbed 64 per cent of its eligible population against the coronavirus. “Today, 64 per cent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated. We also vaccinated 74 per cent of 15-18 year children. There is a very good response for the booster dose also,” Stalin said at the prime minister’s virtual interaction with chief ministers.

And in view of the Covid-19 surge, the government has increased the fine for not covering the nose and mouth at public places from Rs200 to Rs500, under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act,1939.

Meanwhile, the Union territory of Puducherry clocked 1,107 infections, taking the overall tally to 1,33,866. The cases were spread over Puducherry (956), Karaikal (126), Mahe (18) and Yanam (seven). The test positivity rate was 26.44 per cent. The number of active cases stood at 4,270, which included 167 patients in hospitals. Total deaths remained at 1,883.