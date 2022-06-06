Tamil Nadu records 12 Covid-19 cases of Omicron variants BA.4, BA.5

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that 12 people have been diagnosed with the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Covid-19 strain Omicron in Tamil Nadu. While BA.4 was detected in four samples, BA.5 was detected in eight and all the 12 infected people are doing fine and being monitored, said the minister.

The minister noted the state witnessed the first case of BA.4 variant 15 days ago at Navalur in Chennai and the patient has fully recovered.

“A total of 150 samples were sent to a lab in Hyderabad and the presence of the BA.5 variant was detected in eight samples and the BA.4 variant in four samples. So, a total of 12 samples from Chennai and its neighbouring areas are detected with the presence of the new variants. All of them are closely being monitored and they are doing fine. The health secretary spoke to them over the phone and enquired them about their health,” Subramanian said.

The health officials noted that the primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons are also being identified and monitored.

BA.4 is one of the two sub-variants of Omicron that led to the fifth wave of Covid-19 in South Africa. The European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention declared the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron as “variants of concern”, anticipating a surge after the variant was detected in several European countries.

The state on Sunday recorded 107 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the overall tally to 34,56,083. The new cases included one each from the USA and Madhya Pradesh.

As many as 12,944 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. With 70 discharges, the active cases stood at 836 on Sunday. With zero casualties, the death toll remained at 38,025.